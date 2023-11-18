DENVER (KDVR) — An escaped inmate was located hiding in a barn on private property in the Larkspur area by a citizen and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the agency reported Saturday morning.

On Friday, parts of Larkspur near Fox Farm and Spruce Mountain were under a shelter-in-place Friday while police searched for the escaped inmate.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s SWAT team was in the area looking for Luis Fernando Certa-Regaldo. Investigators remained there Friday night, but they had not found him “after an exhaustive search.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Certa-Regaldo was taken into custody without incident but was unable to provide further information as this is still an open investigation.

Certa-Regaldo was arrested Wednesday in Weld County on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction and attempting to influence law enforcement.

While in custody, he was taken to the Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley for medical clearance before being booked into the county jail.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Certa-Regaldo escaped from the hospital on foot.