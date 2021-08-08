Inmate killed by fellow inmate at Colorado State Penitentiary

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2015 file photo, Colorado State Penitentiary II, background, sits vacant inside a larger correctional complex, outside Canon City, in southern Colorado. Colorado authorities say have taken away all 15,000 computer tablets available to prison inmates in the state over security concerns. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado prison officials say an inmate died after being assaulted by a fellow inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary.

The Colorado Department of Corrections says 35-year-old inmate Glen Young was seen assaulting Gerado Banda at the prison near Cañon City on Wednesday in an attack that lasted about 15 seconds.

The department says Banda was taken to the hospital in Cañon City and later moved to a hospital in Colorado Springs before dying on Thursday.

The department says its Office of the Inspector General is investigating the incident and will work with local prosecutors on any potential criminal charges.