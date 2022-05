MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 28-year-old woman was found dead in her cell at the Mesa County Detention Facility on Saturday.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was discovered unresponsive at 2:30 p.m. during a routine security check. Medical staff and deputies performed life-saving measures and EMS was called but the woman did not make it.

An investigation is being conducted into the cause of death.