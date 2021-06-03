Inmate escapes from Fort Morgan hospital without force, procedure ‘failure’ to blame

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) — An inmate escaped Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan on Thursday evening.

Chaz Contreras, 29, is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes who stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Contreras was wearing an orange jail uniform and was last seen southbound on Grant Street.

The Sheriff’s Office said Contreras “was able to escape custody due to an internal failure to follow proper procedure. There was no force used in the escape.”

Contreras was being held on charges of second-degree burglary, vehicular eluding, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, theft, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office posted about the escape just after 7 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said call 911 if you spot him and do not try to make contact. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).