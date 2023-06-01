Police were searching Thursday afternoon for an inmate who escaped from the Adams County jail in Brighton. (Credit: Brighton Police Department)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Update, 5:11 p.m. An Adams County Sheriff’s spokesperson said the inmate was taken into custody.

Original: Police were searching Thursday afternoon for an inmate who escaped from the Adams County jail in Brighton.

The inmate, Jared Sheppard, is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Sheppard, 39, was last seen wearing an orange and white striped jumpsuit with shackles.

Police released the following photo just before 4:30 p.m.

Police urged anyone who spots the man or something suspicious to stay away and call 911.

Sheppard was being held on counts related to motor vehicle theft and narcotics, a police spokesperson said.