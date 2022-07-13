Timothy Howell is accused of attacking a deputy at the Larimer County Jail. (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A deputy at the Larimer County Jail was assaulted by an inmate during a routine status check.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, on July 10 at 9:30 p.m., inmate Timothy Howell assaulted a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said Howell, 34, charged a deputy from behind when the deputy was performing a nightly routine status check on all the inmates. The deputy was able to disengage from Howell and present his Conducted Energy Weapon.

Even after the deputy demanded Howell stop the attack, Howell approached the deputy again. The deputy deployed his CEW, and additional deputies were able to gain control of Howell.

The deputy received minor injuries during the attack and did not require medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.

“I am grateful that no one was seriously injured during this inmate attack. This is a great testament to

the deputy’s mindset and training that is provided to staff. I am continually impressed by the actions

taken by deputies during any inmate-on-deputy assault,” said Jail Administrator Captain Bobby Moll.

Due to the attack, an allegation of second-degree assault on a peace officer has been filed with the District Attorney’s Office for the prosecution of Howell.