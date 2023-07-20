Hands of a tattoo artist wearing black gloves and holding a machine while creating a picture on a man back and the ink is dripping

DENVER (KDVR) — Calling all those who dig the ink — the Tattoo Arts Festival is this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

The event is being put on by Villian Arts and will showcase a plethora of Paramount’s “Ink Master” stars and other special guests. There will also be several local tattoo artists with displays at the three-day festival.

In addition to the showcasing of tattoo artists, there will be performances by Ringling Brothers star James Maltman, America’s Got Talent stars Captain and Maybelle and other scheduled shows.

There will be a tattoo contest and several seminars, according to the event website.

The festival begins Friday, July 21 and ends Sunday, July 23. Admission is $23 per day or $45 for a three-day pass. Kids under 12 are free.