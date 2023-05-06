AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Six people were injured after a collapse at the Gaylord Rockies resort.

AFD said part of the air conditioning equipment fell in the pool area around 9:50 a.m.

Of the six people who were hurt, two were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were at least 50 people in the pool at the time of the collapse, according to AFD.

The resort, located at 6700 N Gaylord Rockies Blvd. near Denver International Airport, opened in 2018.

The hotel has a partnership with AFD. According to Chief Alec Oughton, there were already firefighters at the resort for training when the collapse happened.