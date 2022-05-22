PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Rescue crews were deployed to the Cathedral Lake Trail on Saturday after reports of a skier sustaining serious injuries due to a fall.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:21 p.m. Saturday of an injured skier approximately two miles up the Cathedral Lake Trail.

The party who reported the skier witnessed the fall as they were hiking through the trail.

The Cathedral Lake Trail is 5.6 miles roundtrip and ascends up the Pine Creek Canyon leading to Cathedral Lake.

Mountain Rescue Aspen was immediately notified and mobilized a High-Altitude Aviation Training Site helicopter. Meanwhile, Pitkin County Deputy Anthony Todaro ascended the Cathedral Lake Trail in an attempt to contact the skier.

Almost an hour after the call was received, Todaro spotted the injured skier and their partner at 1:36 p.m. The rescue group arrived on site at 2:38 p.m. and used the helicopter to successfully hoist the injured skier off the trail.

The skier was unresponsive and was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital. Officials have not released an update on their condition.

Multiple agencies responded to the call and all responders were safely out of the field by 5 p.m.

Mountain Rescue Aspen reminds all outdoor recreationists to be aware of the in-between season conditions. The conditions vary, and backcountry users need to be prepared for seasonal changes.