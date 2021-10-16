Injured hiker rescued near Basalt after falling 300 feet

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 55-year-old man was rescued after falling about 300 feet while hiking a rarely used trail with friends 15 miles east of Basalt.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center, stating they had received a spot activation from a Garmin InReach. The International Emergency Response Coordination Center reported there were two other parties with the 55-year-old man, and they were located on the Rocky Fork Trail approximately four miles from the trailhead.

The Rocky Fork Trail is 6.5 miles near Ruedi reservoir.

At approximately 6:56 p.m., Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) was notified. Based on the information given, MRA deployed a foot team of four MRA members.

MRA members reached the Rocky Fork Trailhead at 8:27 p.m. At 8:40 p.m., another MRA foot team of three deployed into the field. At 8:42 p.m., the first team of four MRA members began the hike to locate the injured subject.

The injured man was finally taken by ambulance to Valley View Hospital at 10:05 p.m.

The two friends of the injured hiker told first responders via text message that they were OK and going to hike out on their own, the way they came.