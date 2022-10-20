LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A high school volleyball star, partially paralyzed in a car crash, has had quite a remarkable week.

In April 2021, Thompson Valley High School Student Zoe Rollins was badly injured in a single-car crash during snowy conditions on Highway 34. Her sister was also in the vehicle and sent to the hospital, but she recovered.

Sixteen-year-old Rollins spent months in the hospital and a rehabilitation center. She has regained feeling down to her knees.

Last weekend, Rollins was named Homecoming Queen. “It was really cool,” she said.

Tuesday, the middle hitter entered a match against Severance High School. With a parent helping her to keep her balance, Rollins was able to successfully serve a ball over the net. The crowd went crazy.

Her mother, Kerri, credits the Thompson Valley Community, along with doctors, nurses and rehabilitation specialists, with playing a role in her daughter’s remarkable progress, along with “Denver Adaptive Divers.”

“You just have to go,” Rollins said. “Even if you don’t want to, you have to keep trying. Like, you never know what’s gonna come out of it.”

Rollins plans to go to college, and perhaps one day, become a psychologist.