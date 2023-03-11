Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrated the successful rehabilitation of a red-tailed hawk picked up in August 2022 (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

DENVER (KDVR) — An injured hawk picked up in August has been successfully rehabilitated and was released back into the wild Wednesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the red-tailed hawk was most likely hit by a car in La Plata County near Durango. He had trauma to his chest and a broken wing.

The hawk was sent to Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte where it healed under the care of facility manager Michael Sirochman.

CPW said the hawk was strong enough to be released sooner than this week, but it stayed in rehab a little longer to teach a golden eagle how to catch prey.

After the eagle was able to successfully hunt its own food, the hawk was taken back to Durango and released.