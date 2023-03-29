Police say this dog was found in Boulder, Colo. on March 28, 2023 with injuries from a possible coyote attack. (Photo: Boulder Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — An injured dog was found Tuesday in Boulder after a possible coyote attack. Police are now trying to reunite the dog with its owner.

Boulder police say the dog was found with significant puncture wounds near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue. A veterinarian at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley believes the dog was attacked by a coyote around a week ago, police said.

The dog is expected to recover. However, it will need to be in quarantine for 120 days if it has not been vaccinated for rabies. Officials need to get in contact with the dog’s owner to learn if it is up to date on its vaccination.

Police said the dog is male, around 1 to 2 years old, and weighs 119 pounds. He has a white coat with tan coloring and is possibly a Pyrenees-Labrador mix.

The dog did not have a collar or microchip.

Anyone who recognizes the dog can contact Boulder Animal Protection at 303-441-1874.