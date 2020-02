Boulder County, Colo. (KDVR) – A 32-year-old back country skier was injured near Meadow Mountain trail Sunday afternoon.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 1:22 p.m. and rescue personnel began searching for the female skier.

She was located and it appeared that she had injured one of her legs.

She was taken out of the area by snowmobile to get medical treatment.