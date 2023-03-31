Patrick Lane was found dead in his apartment in Globeville on March 28. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver are investigating the homicide of a 54-year-old man who was found dead in his apartment.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a death investigation at the Renaissance Riverfront Lofts located at 3440 Park Ave. West in the Globeville neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

DPD said they located 54-year-old Patrick Lane dead in his apartment.

Now, police need assistance investigating his death.

Anyone with information on the homicide or about Lane himself is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.