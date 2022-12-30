DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for information on a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.
According to the Denver Police Department, officers and paramedics were called to the 1600 block of North Grove Street on reports of a shooting at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 27. The area is in the West Colfax neighborhood directly west of Empower Field at Mile High.
When police arrived at the scene, they found 15-year-old Marques Hernandez dead as a result of the shooting.
Now, police are looking for any information on the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.