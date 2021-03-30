Information wanted in Green Valley Ranch shooting death

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for information about a homicide in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Jesus Patron Espericueta was found shot to death about about 2 a.m. on March 6.

Police arrived at 4775 Argonne St.t and found Espericueta dead in the parking lot of the Redstone Ranch Apartments.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2012-2016 GMC Acadia, similar to the photo above.

Anyone with information regarding Espericueta’s death is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $2,000.