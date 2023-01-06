DOUGLAS COUNTY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In multiple Front Range counties, there’s about to be a new sheriff in town.

Boulder, Adams, Larimer, Douglas and Jefferson Counties are all preparing to swear in new sheriffs, following elections in November.

In Jefferson County, Sheriff Jeff Shrader was term-limited and has been preparing to pass the torch for quite some time.

“There’s obviously a finality,” he said. “For 39 years, this has been a place for me to go.”

It’s a similar story in Douglas County, where Sheriff Tony Spurlock is retiring after his term limits expire.

“I think that there will be some emotion there for sure,” said Spurlock.

Both sheriffs say the profession has changed over the past four decades since they started, with police reform drastically changing the job in recent years.

“I think in the last five years, there have been more changes in police reform and the way that we police then there were in the 35 that proceeded that,” said Spurlock.

“What I’m proud of, is that we worked through many of those things,” said Shrader. “We took an inward look after George Floyd was murdered, and we said what do we do that we can do better?”

As for what’s next? Both sheriffs say they plan to spend time with family.

“I look forward to the future and new adventures, time with my wife where I don’t have to worry about taking a call,” said Spurlock.

“I’m going to try and figure out who Jeff Shrader is without the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office,” said Shrader.

Sheriff Spurlock will officially retire on Monday, and Sheriff Shrader will officially hand off the office on Tuesday.

Both are being replaced by people already within the department.

In Douglas County, Captain Darren Weekly will take over, and in Jefferson County, Lt. Regina Marinelli will become the new sheriff.