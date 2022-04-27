GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — A jury has found a Colorado infertility doctor liable for artificially inseminating multiple women with his own sperm, all without their knowledge or consent.

Dr. Paul Brennan Jones and his clinic have been held liable for $8.75 million, KREX reported on Wednesday. The money will be awarded to the families involved in the lawsuit.

The amount breaks down to $5 million in compensatory damages and $3.75 million in punitive damages, according to KREX. Jones is responsible for 30% of the total, and his clinic, Women’s Health Care of Western Colorado, is responsible for 70%.

The people born of Jones’ sperm found one another after joining national DNA databases. There, they soon discovered the siblings they never knew they had and found the common denominator among them to be Jones. The procedures happened for decades, starting in the 1970s.