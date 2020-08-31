Infant’s death at unlicensed child care home under investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The death of an infant in Douglas County has led to a multi-department investigation.

According to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified infant was brought to the Sky Ridge Medical Center emergency room on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

An autopsy has been completed, the coroner’s office said, but no details have been released at this time.

“This is an active death investigation being conducted in collaboration with multiple agencies,” the coroner’s office said in a release.

According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, the death occurred in an unlicensed, illegal child care home.

“The Department was not aware illegal child care was being provided at this location until after the incident occurred and we were notified by the county. Upon being notified, the Department prepared and served a cease and desist order,” a statement from CDHS said.