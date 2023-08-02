DENVER (KDVR) — A Loveland infant is facing surgery that will allow her skull to develop properly.

Mable McLaughlin’s parents said their 2-month-old has an affliction known as Craniosynostosis.

“It’s basically just a premature fusing of the little plates, atop of her head,” her mother, Mechole McLaughlin, said.

“Basically just means her head is not growing side-to-side, that it’s kind of growing out, front-and-back, now,” she said.

Mable’s surgery is set for Nov. 9 at Children’s Hospital Colorado and the family has set up a GoFundMe to help through the process.

The family credits a pediatrician’s early detection to give their baby a healthy chance. Doctors say the procedure has a great success rate.