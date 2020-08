DENVER (KDVR) — A 9-month-old baby died Wednesday at a Denver hospital. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

According to the Denver Police Department, the infant was taken to Denver Health Medical Center on Monday.

Authorities have not said why the baby required medical care. DPD said the incident originated in Denver, but did not specify as to where the child was injured.

ALERT: On 8/3/20 a 9 month-old was transported to DHMC and was pronounced deceased on 8/5/20. After determining that this incident originated in Denver, DPD was notified and this is now being investigated as a homicide. #Denver pic.twitter.com/MLaFDrdaI9 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 5, 2020

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.