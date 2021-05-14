Indoor mask mandate ends Sunday for Denver’s vaccinated population

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will end Sunday, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday afternoon.

Hancock said the City and County of Denver will follow the state’s guidance.

People who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask indoors in most settings. Businesses can still require a mask. King Soopers is one major company that said it’ll keep the mandate for now. Exceptions to the order include hospitals, the airport and childcare centers.

Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear a mask.

Denver also announced there will be no more capacity limits or distancing requirements in stores, offices, restaurants, bars, gyms and other places.

Coors Field will increase capacity to 70% on June 1.