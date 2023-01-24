DENVER (KDVR) — Police need help locating a missing Indigenous teen.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 15-year-old Kaleb Waid.
Waid was last seen Monday night at around 7:30 p.m. near Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue in the Hale neighborhood.
Waid was last seen wearing a black shirt with a grey sweater, black pants and a bejeweled belt, and white shoes.
The teen is described as:
- 15-year-old male
- Indigenous – Navajo
- 5 feet, 6 inches tall
- Weighs 105 lbs
If you see Waid or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.