CBI issued a Missing Indigenous Persons Alert for a 13-year-old (Via the Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 13-year-old missing out of Broomfield.

Vivian Sheely was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, near the 13000 block of King Circle in Broomfield.

She was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and black converse shoes.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5-foot-4 and 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broomfield Police at 720-887-5201.