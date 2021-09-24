Independent Redistricting Committee proposes amendments to latest map

DENVER (KDVR) — Time is running out for the state’s redistricting commission to settle on a congressional map.

The commission released the latest map Thursday. Experts on both sides of the aisle say the new draft is more competitive but it could change again.

The latest map makes some minor tweaks to the previous version from last week; most notably moving parts of Jefferson County to the 7th district. The commission met for hours Friday, proposing several amendments to make some final changes.

“I think it’s fair. It looks like there’s three districts that’ll probably go Republican, three that will go Democratic, one that leans pretty heavily Democratic around Jefferson county and some surrounding counties, then one that I think is really competitive, it’s one of the most competitive districts I’ve seen given it’s the fact that it’s the eighth congressional district,” FOX31 Republican analyst Michael Fields said.

Not only are strategists calling it competitive, but they also say the way the district is shaping up, makes it one to watch on the national stage.

“You’ve got urban/rural, you’ve got Latino that’s going to grow, and you’ve got this heavy concentration of Ds and Rs,” FOX31 Democratic analyst Andy Boian said. “Now, we’ve got more Ds there registered there than Rs but Trump beat Clinton there in 2016 by almost 3%.”

Outside of the new district, commissioners now have their eyes on changes made to the 7th District, represented by Congressman Ed Perlmutter.

“It would gain all of Jefferson County, which is a really big deal, as well as all the mountain counties that are currently in CD-05, as well as Custer and Lake counties as well. But the democrats would hold a seven-point advantage in that district so I think ed would be comfortable, but it has the biggest shift of the entire map,” Boian said.

Commissioners say their goal is to keep certain suburbs together.

Broomfield is an area to keep an eye on as the new map moves it from the new district to the 7th.

They have a big task on their hands of adopting a plan by Tuesday, Sept. 28 then it needs to be by nonpartisan staffers to the Supreme Court by Oct. 1. They meet again tomorrow.