Independence Pass winter closure begins Friday

LAKE/PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Highway 82 over Independence Pass between Aspen and Twin Lakes will close for the season on Friday at 7 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

Hwy 82 over Independence Pass is slated for seasonal closure starting this Fri, Nov 13, at 7:00pm. On the Lake County side, CDOT will block the road at the winter closure gate west of Twin Lakes. Alternate route to Aspen via I-70. pic.twitter.com/aJxP7SnAcN — Lake County OEM (@LakeCountyOEM) November 12, 2020

The gate west of Twin Lakes will block westbound traffic over the pass, according to CDOT.

Since 2011, the road has closed for the season anywhere from Oct. 28 to Nov. 17. It closed on Oct. 28 last year.

The alternate route to Aspen from Denver is to take Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then Highway 82 into Aspen.

The highway typically opens for the summer travel season on the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend. This year the pass opened on June 1 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Highway 82 is the highest paved state highway in the state and crosses the Continental Divide at the top of the pass at 12,095 feet.

The summit is 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen. The pass is impossible travel during most months because of heavy snowfall.