PITKIN/LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After a delayed opening in 2020 due to COVID-19, Independence Pass will open for the 2021 season on Thursday at noon.

Independence pass is located on Colorado Highway 82, midway between Aspen and Twin Lakes. The summit is 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said that if you plan to travel over Independence Pass, keep an eye out for occasional rocks in the roadway.