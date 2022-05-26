PITKIN/LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation sent out an alert Thursday morning announcing that Independence Pass is expected to open for the 2022 season, weather permitting.

“CO 82 Independence Pass is projected to open on Thursday, May 26, weather permitting,” CDOT announced.

Independence pass is located on Colorado Highway 82, midway between Aspen and Twin Lakes. The summit is 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said that if you plan to travel over Independence Pass, keep an eye out for occasional rocks in the roadway.

The pass closed for the season on Oct. 28 last year.

Another popular travel destination in Colorado is Mount Evans Road. CDOT said it is projected to open on Friday, May 27, weather permitting.