Independence Pass is closed for the season

PITKIN/LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Independence Pass will not reopen for the season after closing on Monday for a winter storm, Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

Independence pass is located on Colorado Highway 82, midway between Aspen and Twin Lakes. The summit is 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen.

Since 2011, the road has closed for the season anywhere from Oct. 28 to Nov. 17. It closed on Nov. 13 last year.

The alternate route to Aspen from Denver is to take Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then Highway 82 into Aspen.

The highway typically opens for the summer travel season on the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend.

