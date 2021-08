PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Sheriff says Independence Pass is closed so Colorado Department of Transportation crews can clean up debris from a mudslide.

Indy Pass is CLOSED, per @ColoradoDOT, for mudslide cleanup. Do NOT USE Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman, or McClure Pass. Follow the northern alternate route on Hwy 13. — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) August 4, 2021

The sheriff is telling drivers to avoid using Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass or McClure Pass as an alternate route. Instead, they’re asking drivers to use the northern alternate route on Highway 13 to get around the closure.

They haven’t released any information about when it’s expected to reopen.