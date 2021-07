DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Civic Center Park has cancelled its 2021 Independence Eve celebration.

This will be the second year in a row Independence Eve has been be cancelled. The event in past years is free, and attracts around 100,000 people each year.

Civic Center Denver said in a tweet they hope to reinstate the event in 2022.

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park will not be happening in 2021. We will work with our partners at City and County of Denver and the Colorado Symphony on the event's return for 2022. Hopefully, this time next year we will all be getting ready to celebrate again. — Civic Center Denver (@CivicCenterPark) June 30, 2021 Tweet by Civic Center Denver