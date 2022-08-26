THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams 12 School District says there will be an increased security and police presence at Century Middle School Friday due to a threat.

In a letter to students, staff and families, the district said it was notified about a potential threat toward the school and it started circulating on social media.

“School administration, district security and local law enforcement immediately began investigating to determine the validity of the statement. Law enforcement made contact with the student in question and the investigation is ongoing. It’s important to note that the student in question will not be attending school, or permitted on district property, during the investigation,” the district said.

If you or your student is concerned about safety at school, tips can be reported anonymously to Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-7233 or at safe2tell.org.