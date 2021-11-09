Increased car thefts, break-ins at DIA prompts more patrols around parking lots

DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers leaving their vehicle at any of Denver International Airport’s parking lots will notice additional patrols as a sharp increase in thefts has led to beefed-up police presence.

“We have added additional patrols which will continue through the holidays,” DIA spokesperson Alex Renteria said.

FOX31’s Data Desk discovered an average of 50 cars were being stolen per month during the first three quarters of this year at and near the airport.

We are being told break-ins and thefts are a problem as well.

Christopher Bart of Evergreen flew in Tuesday afternoon and discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from his car parked in the economy lot. He wasn’t sure what he’d do next.

“I thought I’d ask at the ticket booth. Frankly, I will bet you what they are going to do is give me a legal answer that they are not responsible and that I am and then I’ll leave. And I will think evil thoughts about the airport and their lax security,” said Bart.

Bart paid $17 a day to park his car. Replacing his catalytic converter will cost hundreds of dollars.

The Denver Police Airport Division said it’s also patrolling rental car row. The division said it’s investigating auto thefts to hold suspects accountable.

A spokesperson for DIA told FOX31 there are cameras around each of its parking lots. Those cameras are not available for the public to see.

It is not clear if they have captured any cars being stolen.

We made a request to speak to DIA’s new CEO late Tuesday afternoon. A spokesman told us he was not available to speak to us before our deadline for this story.