DENVER (KDVR) — High winds at Denver International Airport have delayed more than 200 flights, according to Flight Aware.

Only 25 flights were canceled Thursday, but Flight Aware reported 221 flights had been delayed and there was a period of time flights were being held at their origin due to high winds. The weather could continue to delay more flights throughout the day.

The National Weather Service listed speeds in several areas around the Front Range as of just before noon.

National Weather Service wind speeds (Image from NWS)

High winds have caused the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning which means warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds have increased fire danger. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.