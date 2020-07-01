Incoming CSU student expelled for racist social media post

Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo by Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A future Colorado State University student has been expelled after publishing a racist social media post, the college announced Wednesday.

According to CSU, the “offensive and racist” post was published in early June.

“Due to the violent and threatening nature of the language used, this post moved beyond the protections of the First Amendment and prompted a review through CSU’s student conduct process,” CSU said via Twitter.

The university said upon completion of that review, it concluded the future student violated the CSU Student Conduct Code.

“As a result, the individual has been disciplinarily expelled from CSU,” the university said.

The student’s name and age were not released.

