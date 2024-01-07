DENVER (KDVR) — Silt Police Department Chief Mike Kite confirmed with FOX31 on Sunday that U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert was involved in an incident with her ex-husband at a restaurant on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Miner’s Claim Restaurant around 9 p.m., according to Chief Kite.

Law enforcement was called at one point.

No one was arrested or taken into custody, and the investigation was ongoing.

Boebert released the following statement to FOX31’s sister station in Colorado Springs regarding the incident:

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” she said. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”