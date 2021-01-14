In-N-Out takes steps to reduce cases after 168 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb at In-N-Out week after week since the restaurant opened in Colorado, we wanted to know what the company has done to slow the spread?

As of Wednesday, 168 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to outbreak data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That figure is up from 145 cases as of last week and 122 in late December.

According to the outbreak data, there are 74 cases at the Aurora location and 94 cases at the Colorado Springs location.

In-N-Out’s Vice President of Operations, Danny Warnick, released a statement to FOX31 on Thursday:

We continue to experience a substantial improvement in the number of new COVID-19 cases involving our teams in Colorado. In the past week, we have had no new confirmed cases in Colorado Springs, but we did have one Associate receive a positive test result at our Aurora location. We continue to keep everyone affected by the pandemic in our prayers and we’ll continue to take action to keep our teams as safe as possible.

We’ve been working closely with our public health agencies to review and confirm that the proactive steps we are taking are appropriate and effective in protecting our communities, and we will continue to do so. This includes limiting the number of Associates and Customers indoors, using staffing “cohorts”, and responding quickly to identify and exclude from work anyone who has been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive.

We remain committed to doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The actions that we will continue to take in our Colorado restaurants are guided by our commitment to protect the health and safety of our Customers and Associates.

We also asked In-N-Out how many employees the currently have employed at both locations but have not received a clear answer yet.