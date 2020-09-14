In-N-Out plans restaurant near Denver Premium Outlets

THORNTON, Colo. — In-N-Out plans to open a restaurant on the south end of Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton.
In-N-Out proposes first location within Denver city limits
That’s the ninth spot in the state where the California-based burger chain is known to be planning a restaurant.
Outlets at Castle Rock submit application for In-N-Out Burger, construction late 2020
A development proposal submitted to the city of Thornton shows that In-N-Out is looking to open along 136th Avenue, between Grant and Lincoln streets. It would be just east of a Staybridge Suites hotel, and south of the outlet mall.
In-N-Out buys real estate for planned Aurora location
Here is an updated list of locations where the chain’s restaurants are known to have been proposed:
Aurora (2020 opening): 14150 E. Alameda Ave., at Town Center at Aurora
Castle Rock: The west parking lot of The Outlets at Castle Rock
Colorado Springs (2020 opening): The southeast corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways
Colorado Springs: The site of a former Outback Steakhouse northeast of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue
Denver: Southwest corner of Central Park Boulevard and 46th Avenue
Fort Collins: 1700 S. College Ave.
Lakewood:150 S. Wadsworth Blvd., just north of Alameda Avenue
Lone Tree (2020 opening): 9171 Westview Road, near Park Meadows mall
Thornton: Along 136th Avenue south of Denver Premium Outlets
Read more at BusinessDen.com.