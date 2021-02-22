In-N-Out Lone Tree opening Monday; see traffic impacts

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — After a delay, In-N-Out Lone Tree will open on Monday.

Travel impacts are expected with the opening. The City of Lone Tree released an opening day queuing map and an access map for neighboring businesses last week.

The City does NOT have an opening date for In-N-Out, but we anticipate it'll be before the end of the month. So in preparation for that day, we encourage you to become familiarized with the opening day queuing map and access map for neighboring businesses. https://t.co/MhAYXq5UCJ — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) February 20, 2021

The Lone Tree In-N-Out was approved in November 2019. The 3,867-square-foot restaurant will be located at 9171 Westview Rd., just northwest of Park Meadows.

There will be one drive-thru lane, a covered patio with outdoor seating for 20 guests, and indoor seating for 74 guests, although onsite dining is currently unavailable

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to a release from the burger chain.

The first In-N-Out locations in Colorado opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November. Customers waited up to 14 hours to get a burger in enormous lines.

A number of other In-N-Out restaurants are planned around the Denver metro area, including in Lakewood and Thornton.

In-N-Out plans to open a total of at least nine restaurants statewide.