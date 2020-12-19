In-N-Out Lone Tree opening delayed until early 2021

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — The opening of In-N-Out Burger’s planned location in Lone Tree has been delayed until early 2021. It was originally set to open late this year.

“Our Lone Tree location is in the final stages of construction. While the nature of the new construction process makes it difficult to predict a precise opening date, we are targeting early 2021 to open in Lone Tree,” said Carl Arena, In-N-Out’s vice president of real estate and development.

The Lone Tree location will be the chain’s second in metro Denver and third in Colorado; restaurants in Aurora and Colorado Springs opened in November to enormous lines.

“We look forward to having this great location in the Denver area to serve our customers soon,” Arena said.

The Lone Tree In-N-Out was approved in November 2019. The 3,867-square-foot restaurant will be located at 9171 Westview Rd., just northwest of Park Meadows.

A condition of Tuesday’s approval is that In-N-Out would have to develop a traffic management plan and share it with the Lone Tree Police Department and the Lone Tree Public Works Department during the initial opening of the restaurant.

A number of other In-N-Out restaurants are planned around the Denver metro area, including in Lakewood and Thornton.

In-N-Out plans to open a total of at least nine restaurants statewide.