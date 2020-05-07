In-N-Out buys real estate for planned Aurora location

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In-N-Out has purchased the real estate for a planned location in Aurora.

The California-based burger chain purchased 14150 E. Alameda Ave. on April 28 for $2.3 million, according to public records.

The property, formerly home to a TGI Friday’s, is on the outskirts of the mall Town Center at Aurora. Kentucky Holdings BC LLC sold the property.

In-N-Out is open to either owning or leasing the site of its restaurants, according to a company website. The Aurora property appears to be the first site in the Denver metropolitan area that the company has purchased.

In-N-Out has not announced specifics regarding how many locations it has planned for Colorado, but the chain has shown interest in the following sites, according to public records:

Aurora: 14150 E. Alameda Ave., at Town Center at Aurora

Lakewood: 150 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

Lone Tree: 9171 Westview Road, near Park Meadows mall

Fort Collins: 1700 S. College Ave.

Colorado Springs: The southeast corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways

Read more at BusinessDen.com.