In-N-Out Burger opens in Thornton; See traffic impacts near Denver Premium Outlets

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — In-N-Out Burger will open its newest Colorado location on Thursday near the Denver Premium Outlets.

In a release, In-N-Out Burger said Brietta Angel, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 24 years, will manage the Thornton restaurant.

The restaurant will be located at 111 E. 136th Ave., which is near the Denver Premium Outlets. The location is just off of I-25 and on E. 136th Avenue.

If you’re traveling in the area, traffic could back up on E. 136th Avenue between Lincoln Street and Grant Street.

Here are some quick facts about the Thornton location, according to In-N-Out Burger:

It will employ 80 associates

Starting wage is $17 per hour

One drive-thru lane

Indoor seating for 74 guests

Covered patio with outdoor seating for 30 guests

Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday

There are now six In-N-Out Burgers in Colorado.