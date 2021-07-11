In-N-Out Burger opens in Lakewood Monday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — If the last three openings of In-N-Out Burger are any indication, you can expect traffic to be backed up around 150 S. Wadsworth Blvd. on Monday.

The California-based burger joint is opening up its fourth Colorado location in Lakewood Monday.

According to a press release, the restaurant will employ about 80 people with a starting wage of $14.50 per hour. There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 72 guests.

