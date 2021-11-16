In jail interview, accused daughter says 81-year-old dad’s death was ‘not on purpose’

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — As police continue searching for the remains of Gail Wilson, his daughter, who is accused of playing a role in his murder, is breaking her silence from behind bars.

Savannah Wilson agreed on Tuesday to interview with FOX31 inside the Jefferson County jail.

Savannah Wilson is biologically Gail’s great-niece, but Gail and his wife adopted her as a baby, according to Gail’s other daughter.

Gail Wilson has not been seen since Oct. 31. Police believe photos from street cameras show his body hidden in trash bags and a rolled-up carpet in the bed of his truck.

Savannah Wilson was arrested Thursday in Lakewood and charged with accessory to the first-degree murder of her 81-year-old father. She told FOX31 his death was an accident.

Savannah Wilson’s boyfriend, Ricardo Perez, is accused of first-degree murder in Gail’s disappearance and is also jailed in Jefferson County.

Lakewood Police believe 81-year-old Gail Wilson, last seen on Oct. 31, 2021, may have been dismembered and his body dumped from his truck (pictured) around downtown Denver. (Credit: Lakewood Police Department)

Savannah Wilson interviews from jail

Savannah Wilson would not give details about what happened. She said she hasn’t told police anything either, because she’s afraid of what the rest of her family will say.

She said that she feels guilty that she messed up and that she lied to police.

When asked whether she killed her father, she said “no.” And when asked whether her boyfriend killed him, she said: “not on purpose.”

That’s the first time we’ve heard the claim that this was an accident. There are still a lot of questions about what happened after that.

More from the full sit-down interview with Savannah Wilson will air on FOX31 at 9 p.m.