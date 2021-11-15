In-home service man arrested on 22 counts of sex assault of a child, child porn, aggravated incest

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department says a 35-year-old man has been arrested on numerous charges related to sexual assault and child exploitation.

Police said that in late October they received information that Jediah Foster had taken sexually explicit pictures of children and distributed them online.

During the investigation, police said they also learned about multiple situations involving inappropriate touching.

Foster faces the following charges, according to police:

C.R.S.18-3-405.3(2)(b) – Sex Assault on a Child, Position of Trust, Pattern of Abuse – 6 counts (Class 3 Felony)

C.R.S. 18-6-302(1)(a) – Aggravated Incest – 6 counts (Class 3 Felony)

C.R.S. 18-6-403(3)(a) – Sexual Exploitation of a Child – 3 counts (Class 3 Felony)

C.R.S.18-6-403(3)(b) – Sexual Exploitation of a Child – 3 counts (Class 3 Felony)

C.R.S.18-6-403(3)(c) – Sexual Exploitation of a Child – 3 counts (Class 3 Felony)

C.R.S. 18-6-403(3)(b.5) – Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 5 Felony)

Foster was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Nov. 12.

Fort Collins police said Foster works in a role that involves in-home service and repair. Due to his access to customer homes, police are concerned about possible illegal and inappropriate activities that may have occurred.

“Heinous crimes like this leave a lasting impact on individuals, their families and the community, and the detrimental effect cannot be understated,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran. “We will continue to provide support for victims and seek justice to the fullest extent possible in this case.”

If you have any information about this or other incidents involving Foster, please contact Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.