In East Troublesome’s shadow, the Grand Lake fireworks show will go on

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — Despite some concerns, there will be a much anticipated fireworks show on the Fourth of July in Grand Lake.

Grand County is currently under very high fire danger.

It was just last fall that nearly 200,000 acres were consumed by the East Troublesome fire, which started in Grand County. It’s the reason some people are worried about a Fourth of July fireworks show planned for Sunday.

“Many people have PTSD from the fire right now. We get calls about fire pits all the time, because the flame is embedded in the memory of our community,” Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron said.

Grand County is currently under Stage 2 fire restrictions, meaning fire danger is very high.

Still, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Grand County have permitted the displays.

The fire chief also gave the mayor the go-ahead.

“The recent monsoon moisture, as well as high relative humidity, have helped (the fire chief) make a decision supporting our fireworks display,” Kudron said.

The 30-minute fire display said to be among the most spectacular will take place on Sunday evening.

To help reduce fire danger, the fireworks will be launched from a boat on the water.

“The fireworks is a great way for us to be able to say we made it through this. We’re going to say we are wildfire smart. We are prepared, but we are also not afraid,” Kudron said.

Many other fireworks displays have been cancelled because of fire danger and drought conditions.