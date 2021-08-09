In air quality battle, some turn to canned oxygen

DENVER (KDVR) — Amid the experiences that go along with bad air quality, some people are turning to canned oxygen.

FOX31 went to the Wilderness Exchange, a camping supply store in downtown Denver.

Employees who work there said some people are buying canned oxygen as their own remedy to the bad air.

One employee said it’s not the typical customer from out-of-town dealing with altitude sickness who’s buying the oxygen cans. Locals are getting in on it, too.

“One lady was saying she had to go up to Longmont, where the air was going to be worse, and so she grabbed a big bottle,” Wilderness Exchange employee Jackson Krause said.

The American Lung Association recommends staying inside or avoiding active outdoor activities when air quality is bad.