In act of unity, Denverites howl, cheer together every night

DENVER (KDVR) -- FOX31 and Channel 2 recently asked viewers to "tell us something good."

We heard from a woman in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood who captured a beautiful moment on video. The community has been coming together to relieve stress and show their support for all those working hard to fight the coronavirus.

Each night at 8 o'clock, neighbors go out onto their balconies or patios to howl and cheer.

"It’s been happening nightly. The first day it happened, I was like, 'What the heck’s going on?' I read up on it and it explained it. Now, it’s like you look forward to it. Last night I was really excited to go out on the balcony, even though it was snowing, but it was beautiful," said Yvette Meredith, who lives in Cap Hill.

Wednesday night, Denver police officers joined in the show of unity and appreciation.

"It’s the unity, I guess -- the nurses, the paramedics, other cops in other districts, Denver Health, all the hospital doctors and nurses, being together and being so strong and having to deal with what they are dealing with. Showing appreciation is what it’s all about, I believe," Meredith said.

She recorded the scene overlooking Logan Street and shared it on Facebook. She knows firsthand the pressures first responders are facing. She is married to a Denver police officer.

"Danny comes home, he strips at the door, I spray his clothes down, he jumps in the shower. It’s real. It’s real, it’s scary. I hear stories he comes home with... having to grab someone out of a store who’s coughing and has a fever," Meredith said.

She says the nightly ritual of howling and doing something as a community gives them something to look forward to.

"It’s like the seventh inning stretch. You get up, it's almost that time. You go out on the balcony and start howling. It’s like a release, it helps deal with what’s going on," Meredith said.

She said she is proud to be a part of this effort and hopes it will continue.

"It's a really cool thing."