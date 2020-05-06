In a time of social distancing, meet Colorado’s most isolated couple

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — With social distancing sticking around into the foreseeable future, we wanted to introduce you to a Colorado couple who lives in complete isolation.

Since 2008, Glenn and Kim Schryver have called Grizzly Reservoir in Pitkin County, “home.” The reservoir is situated along Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen.

Grizzly Reservoir in Pitkin County, Colorado

The Schryvers are water caretakers who watch over the reservoir. In order to get to their home, they have to drive through a 3.8-mile water tunnel that’s only 9 1/2 feet around.

“You can fit a mid-size pickup in here, but not a full-size,” Glenn Schryver told the Problem Solvers.

The Schryvers are pretty much locked in from Dec. 1 to mid-May.

“This is just normal for us. Other than not being able to see the grandkids, it’s pretty normal,” Glenn Schryver added.

While social distancing and safer-at-home orders have kept them away from seeing family, they’re used to isolating.

The Schryvers said they usually make a grocery trip once every six weeks.

Work keeps them busy and so do their hobbies.

“I’ve been working on an embroidery quilt block forever,” Kim Schryver said.

Their best advice for people struggling with social distancing: communicate compassionately.

“Be nice to each other,” Kim Schryver said. “Hate to watch people ruin their relationships fighting on Facebook. You know what I mean?”